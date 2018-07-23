Northern Colorado residents to hold “I Stand with Trump! – Make America Great Again” Rally on July 28th

Contact: David M. Huntwork

LOVELAND CO –For the first time since the 2016 Presidential election, a group of Northern Colorado residents will be taking to the streets to show their support for Donald Trump. More than 650 people have indicated their interest in attending an “I Stand with Trump! – MAGA Rally” in support of the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, and his stated goal to “Make America Great Again.”

The event will be held on Saturday 07/28/2018, 1 to 4pm, on the Southeast corner of Highway 34 and Lake Loveland across from Dwayne Webster Veterans Park in Loveland, Colorado.

“President Trump is not a perfect man,” said rally organizer David Huntwork “but he is the perfect man to be the President of the United States at this particular time in history. We stand with Trump.”

There will be no speakers or planned agenda. Instead, the event will be utilizing the First Amendment right to demonstrate on public sidewalks. Rally goers will be lining Highway 34 along the south side of Lake Loveland with flags, banners, and signs proclaiming their support for President Trump and Making America Great Again. Organizers state that it will also be a great opportunity to network, make new friends, and meet like-minded people from all over Northern Colorado.

Rally organizers provided multiple reasons for their support of the President and their desire to hold a rally in support of him at this time.

Co-organizer Rachel Smith had this to say: “I am so pleased with our President. He continues to fulfill the promises that he has made and keeps pressing on in spite of the constant barrage of misinformation. I stand for President Trump to let my fellow Patriots know they are not alone in supporting our American values.”

Co-organizer Richard Scott added, “President Trumps economic policies have resulted not only in historic record low unemployment for all races and both sexes, he is also the first president to actively challenge the proven unfair foreign trade practices which previously harmed our nation.”

Organizers have asked participants to stay on topic. In the event Facebook invitation they specifically request that participants only bring Make America Great Again t-shirts, hats, and signs as well as Trump, American, and historical, patriotic flags. Banners and signs supporting the 2nd Amendment, secure borders, national sovereignty, patriotism, and a strong national defense are also welcome.

The “I Stand With Trump! – MAGA Rally” event is a grassroots effort in support of the President by ordinary citizens and is not affiliated with any organization, campaign, political party, interest group or other organized entity.

The official Facebook invitation can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/ events/2019601751638543/.

The rally will take place as follows:

I Stand With Trump! – Make America Great Again

Saturday, July 28th, 1pm – 4pm

Southeast corner of Highway 34 and Lake Loveland

Loveland, CO