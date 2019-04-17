Northern Colorado Schools Close After Warning Issued by FBI

Notice from Poudre School District

Dear Poudre School District community:

In line with some neighboring school districts and those in the Denver Metro area, all Poudre School District schools and district offices will be closed Wednesday, April 17, due to the ongoing safety concern. All athletics and activities are cancelled. No employees are to report to work.

Tuesday afternoon, you may have seen reports regarding an emergency notice from the Federal Bureau of Investigation about a credible threat toward the safety of schools in the metro Denver area. Based on the fact that the FBI has identified a person who represents a credible threat, school districts throughout the Denver-Metro area agreed that it was best to exercise extreme caution and close schools for the day.

Though PSD is not in the Metro Denver area, we made the decision to close out of an abundance of caution, and with the utmost concern for the safety and well-being of our students and staff.

We will continue to remain in contact with our partners in law enforcement to assess what further actions need to be taken. We appreciate your flexibility and apologize for any inconvenience this closure may cause you and your family.

Thank you for your support.

– Poudre School District