Northern Colorado Schools Close After Warning Issued by FBI

On Wednesday morning, the Poudre School District announced closure of all schools and offices after the Federal Bureau of Investigation announced a credible threat to the safety of schools in the Metro Denver area.
Notice from Poudre School District
Dear Poudre School District community:
In line with some neighboring school districts and those in the Denver Metro area, all Poudre School District schools and district offices will be closed Wednesday, April 17, due to the ongoing safety concern. All athletics and activities are cancelled. No employees are to report to work.
Tuesday afternoon, you may have seen reports regarding an emergency notice from the Federal Bureau of Investigation about a credible threat toward the safety of schools in the metro Denver area. Based on the fact that the FBI has identified a person who represents a credible threat, school districts throughout the Denver-Metro area agreed that it was best to exercise extreme caution and close schools for the day.
Though PSD is not in the Metro Denver area, we made the decision to close out of an abundance of caution, and with the utmost concern for the safety and well-being of our students and staff.
We will continue to remain in contact with our partners in law enforcement to assess what further actions need to be taken. We appreciate your flexibility and apologize for any inconvenience this closure may cause you and your family.
Thank you for your support.
– Poudre School District
A similar notice was sent by the Thompson School District.
Notice from Thompson School District
IMPORTANT – PLEASE READ: In collaboration with other Denver metro area school districts and at the request of state and federal law enforcement, all Thompson School District schools and district offices will be closed on Wednesday, April 17, due to the ongoing safety concern that was communicated earlier today. All athletics and activities are cancelled as well and no employees are to report.
Superintendents from school districts across the Denver metro area gathered for a call on Tuesday night and collectively determined that the safest course of action will be to close schools. The decision was based on information provided by law enforcement and analysis provided by threat assessment experts. Based on the fact that the FBI have identified a person who represents a credible threat and her whereabouts are unknown at this time, the districts agreed that it was best to exercise extreme caution and close schools for the day.
We will continue to remain in contact with law enforcement to assess what further actions need to be taken.
We greatly appreciate your flexibility and we apologize for any inconvenience that this closure may cause you and your family.
Thank you very much for your support.
Mike Hausmann
Public Information Officer
Thompson School District
The FBI warning was issued through regional media and social media about an armed and dangerous woman from Florida.
Authorities have launched a manhunt for Sol Pais, who they say made “credible threats” against Denver-area schools. This comes four days before the 20th anniversary of the Columbine school shooting.
Police said Pais, 18, is “infatuated” with the Columbine shooting. They said she traveled to Colorado from Miami on Monday night, and bought a pump-action shotgun and ammunition.
Authorities say Pais should be considered “extremely dangerous” and should not be approached.
She was last seen in the foothills of Jefferson County, west of Denver, authorities said.
According to a spokesperson, the threats she made were general and not specific to any school.
Information about her whereabouts should be reported to the FBI Tip Line at 303-630-6427.
Social Media Post from FBI Denver Bureau
