Northern Colorado Taco John’s® Locations Raise Over $7,000 for the Boys & Girls Club of Larimer County

Taco John’s to Present Donation to the Boys & Girls Club on March 13th in Wellington

Join Taco John’s International as they present a donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Larimer County for the amount of $7,084.80 on Friday, March 13, 2020.

The presentation ceremony will take place at 4:00 pm at the Taco John’s of Wellington, located at 7910 South 6th Street in Wellington, Colorado.

The Boys & Girls Club of Larimer County (BGCLC), which has provided youth in Fort Collins, Loveland, Wellington, and Estes Park a safe environment to achieve academic success, healthy lifestyles, as well as personal development for more than 30 years, was selected to be the charitable recipient of Taco John’s 2019 holiday season. During this annual giving promotion, a portion of each Nachos Navidad® purchase goes directly to the organization.

When asked how this donation could help for the Boys and Girls Club, Jessica Schultz, Development and Marketing Manager said, “The donation will be used to support STEAM sessions (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math), computer coding, music lessons, sports leagues, recreational challenges, visual arts and crafts, homework help, field trips and much more.”

“We’re proud to support the Boys and Girls Club,” says Analecia Vasquez, an eleven-year veteran of Taco John’s. “The Boys and Girls Club has been expanding their presence in Larimer County and we want to recognize and support organizations that are creating a positive impact within our own communities.”

Taco John’s would like to thank their patrons in Fort Collins, Loveland, Wellington and Windsor for their generosity as well as all our hard working Taco John’s employees. This achievement is not possible without their support.

About Taco John’s® Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 quick-service restaurants in 23 states. Privately owned, the business opened its first restaurant in 1969 in Cheyenne, WY. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions, menu items prepared fresh to your order, high quality ingredients and special recipes, seasonings and sauces. For more information or to apply for a position, visit tacojohns.com.