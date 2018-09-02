Northern Colorado’s First Food Truck Park to open in September 2018

EVANS, COLO. [August XX, 2018] – Northern Colorado’s first food truck park recently announced plans to open mid-September. The Yard at 3520 will take place of what was The New Plantation, located at 3520 South 11th Avenue in Evans, Colo. The Yard at 3520 will serve food from local food trucks and feature local musicians, artists, and craft beers.

“Our vision for The Yard at 3520 is to create a space for community. A venue where friends and families can spend quality time and create beautiful memories. Through food, art, music, and a great environment we want to inspire our neighbors to gather and have a great time, it would be a place to escape from their day to day routines” said Co-Owner, Belén Diez. “We’re excited to create a space not only for people to gather, but for food trucks to call home.”

The site of The Yard at 3520 was purchased by Belen Diez and Rolando Marroquin after the previous owners closed its doors on August 4, 2018 after 30 years of business. Construction plans are underway, updating the existing building into an entertainment and bar venue complete with modern, rustic décor and outdoor murals by local Greeley artist, Armando Silva. Outside, The Yard at 3520 will also feature a volleyball court, fire pits, picnic tables, and a large parking area for food trucks.

The Yard at 3520 is scheduled to be open daily with food truck options for both lunch and dinner. Soft and grand opening details will be announced at a later date.

For more information, visit TheYardAt3520.com and on Facebook and Instagram@theyardat3520. Applications for food truck vendors are now available online.

About the owners: Rolando Marroquin and Belén Diez Blazquez are no strangers to the restaurant and food truck industry. Rolando has 15 years of restaurant experience in various positions. Both Rolando and Belén have experience in business management including launching Tacos Del Norte, a food truck and catering business in 2013 out of Boulder, Colo. They operate private and corporate events, weddings and the Boulder’s Farmers Market.

