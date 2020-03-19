Northside Aztlan will be 24/7 Shelter for Those Experiencing Homelessness from March 19 – April 10

In response to the latest local, state and federal recommendations regarding social distancing and in an effort to protect vulnerable community members, the City of Fort Collins is using Northside Aztlan Community Center (112 E Willow St.) as a day time and overnight shelter for those experiencing homelessness beginning March 19 at noon until April 10.

This is a part of the City’s ongoing efforts to protect the community and limit the potential spread of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus).

“Those who are experiencing homelessness are some of our most vulnerable community members,” says Chief Sustainability Officer, Jacqueline Kozak Thiel, “and providing 24/7 shelter will help these community members abide by CDC recommendations and give them a healthy and safe place to rest during this uncertain and unprecedented time.”

Shelter details are as follows:

Thursday, March 19 (noon) to Friday, April 10:

Day Shelter: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (sack lunch provided at noon)

Evening Shelter: 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Men Overnight Shelter: 9:00 p.m. – men only at Northside Atzlan Center

Women Overnight Shelter: will occur at Fort Collins Rescue Mission and Community of Christ (9:00 p.m.)

Breakfast and dinner will still be served daily at Fort Collins Rescue Mission

For more information and latest updates, go to fcgov.com/coronavirus.