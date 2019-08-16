Northwest Bicycle and Pedestrian Connections

New Pedestrian and Bicycle connections

Beginning this summer, the City of Fort Collins will complete several new connections for pedestrians and bicyclists

in northwest Fort Collins near Vine and Taft Hill. Together these projects will improve safety and connectivity to schools, the Poudre Trail, the Boys & Girls Club, and other nearby destinations.

New projects:

 A paved trail connecting between Lincoln Middle School/Lancer Drive and the Poudre Trail.

 A soft-surface trail connecting between Taft Hill and Vine in the Puente Verde Natural Area (west of Lancer).

 A separated bicycle and a pedestrian lane on the south side of Vine connecting from the Puente Verde

Natural Area trail to Hannah Drive.

 A protected two-way bike lane on the eastern leg of Lancer connecting Vine to the new Poudre Trail spur

trail.

 New or upgraded pedestrian and bicycle crossings at Vine and Lancer, and on Taft Hill connecting the new

Puente Verde Natural Area trail and an existing trail on the west side of Taft Hill Road.

Construction will begin on these projects later this summer and will probably continue through early fall.

Construction will include minor roadway widening and re-striping along W. Vine Drive–this work will occur

over the course of one week in August and will require some lane closures.

Additional construction notifications for residents and available on the City’s website.

They will schedule a grand opening for all projects when they are finished.

Learn more at fcgov.com/nwtrailconnections