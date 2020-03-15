Notice of Wellington Town Election

A Municipal Election will be held in the Town of Wellington, Colorado on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, between the hours of seven o’clock a.m. and seven o’clock p.m. (7:00 A.M. and 7:00 P.M.) This is a mail-out election with no polling place. Ballots can be dropped off at the Wellington Town Hall 3735 Cleveland Avenue, Wellington, Larimer County, Colorado. To be eligible to vote in this election,

You must have attained eighteen (18) years of age or older at the time of election Be a citizen of the United States Resided in the Town of Wellington for 22 days prior to the election Be registered to vote in Wellington

Town officers to be elected are three (3) Trustees.

The three candidates for Trustee with the highest vote total shall receive a four-year term. The candidates for Trustee are:

John Evans

Dan Sattler

Jon Gaiter

Ashley Macdonald

Joseph McDaniel

Rebekka Kinney

Mail Out Election

Ballots will be mailed to each registered voter at the address listed on the registered voter list.

Mailing will begin on March 16, 2020.

Ballots can be mailed or dropped off at the designated location. Deadline for receipt of mailing is 7:00 pm April 7, 2020.