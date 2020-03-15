Notice of Wellington Town Election

March 15, 2020 Blaine Howerton Politics 0

A Municipal Election will be held in the Town of Wellington, Colorado on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, between the hours of seven o’clock a.m. and seven o’clock p.m. (7:00 A.M. and 7:00 P.M.) This is a mail-out election with no polling place. Ballots can be dropped off at the Wellington Town Hall 3735 Cleveland Avenue, Wellington, Larimer County, Colorado.  To be eligible to vote in this election, 

 

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..
Help NFN Grow
  1. You must have attained eighteen (18) years of age or older at the time of election
  2. Be a citizen of the United States
  3. Resided in the Town of Wellington for 22 days prior to the election
  4. Be registered to vote in Wellington

 

Town officers to be elected are three (3) Trustees. 

 

The three candidates for Trustee with the highest vote total shall receive a four-year term. The candidates for Trustee are:

John Evans

Dan Sattler

Jon Gaiter

Ashley Macdonald

Joseph McDaniel

Rebekka Kinney

 

Mail Out Election

 

  • Ballots will be mailed to each registered voter at the address listed on the registered voter list. 

 

  • Mailing will begin on March 16, 2020.

 

  • Ballots can be mailed or dropped off at the designated location. Deadline for receipt of mailing is 7:00 pm April 7, 2020. 

 

  • Designated Drop Off Location is the Wellington Town Hall. A box will be provided in the lobby of the building at 3735 Cleveland Avenue, from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm weekdays until election day.  Election day the office will be open from 7:00am to 7:00pm.

Northern Colorado LiveMarket

3/13 - Live music with Greg Anderson

970-372-2780

more from Sparge Brewing - 4 days ago

Acoustic Open mic - sparge brewing

more from Land of bands booking agency - 6 days ago

New Podcast! The Bean Pod with Deborah Shulman

more from Deborah Shulman, Candidate for Larimer County Commissioner - 1 day ago

View More

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply