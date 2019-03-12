Nourishing Our Community

By THE POUDRE POUR

Leonardo Di Vinci said, “Water is the driving force of all nature.” Here in Northern Colorado, water from the Cache la Poudre River is the source of our world-class produce, herbs, spices, breweries, distilleries, meats, cheeses, and other amazing artisanal products. Chef Kent and Chef Emmy from Z Catering are working their culinary magic to combine these ingredients into a mouth-watering array of appetizers for the upcoming Poudre Pour, hosted by the Poudre Heritage Alliance (PHA) and local craft brewers.

[What you need to know for the coming month: Get our Comprehensive Monthly Calendar when you subscribe to North Forty News and New SCENE Magazine.]

“We believe the Poudre River and its quality water plays an essential role in the flavors we create, and ultimately in our success,” shares Chef Kent.

The team at Z Catering are purists at heart, infusing fresh ingredients from local farmers, ranchers and brewers into their cuisine by cooking directly with fire or other minimal methods. Z Catering is collaborating with five of the participating craft brewers to create pairings, or appetizers infused with delectable brews for the Poudre Pour.

For a small taste of what’s in store:

Purpose Brewing & Cellars

Brewmaster Peter Bouckaert and Chefs Kent and Emmy combined their knowledge, experience and creativity with ingredients to create a brew-infused appetizers: Burnt-End Bacon & Hopped Up Goat Cheese atop a Pale Ale Polenta Crust and Kettle Corn.

High Hops Brewery

What could be better than a pairing of High Hops’ Habanero Hunny craft brew with Beer & Cheese Stuffed Pretzel Bites with Grilled Jalepenos?

Other appetizers will be paired or infused with brews from: Horse & Dragon Brewing Company Odell Brewing Company Maxline Brewing



Delicious food and drink bring people together and nourishes them, feeding body and soul. The Poudre Pour is also designed to feed our hearts and minds. This event brings community members together to raise awareness about our most important resource: water. As a fundraiser, the Poudre Pour raises vital funds that help the PHA carry forth its year-round programs that connect people to their Poudre River heritage.

One such program is Learning in Our Watershed™ that provides grant funds and curriculum support to K-12 teachers in Larimer and Weld Counties for student field trips to the Cache la Poudre River National Heritage Area.

Learning in Our Watershed™ covers a range of topics from water quality and management, to invasive species, agriculture, wildlife, Native American history, early European settlers, healthy ecosystems, and water distribution and water law issues. This program’s mission is simple – to help youth understand and value the Poudre River and their water heritage, ensuring a next generation of river stewards.

Another program, Pedaling the Poudre™, offers a variety of guided bicycle rides for young and old that are comfortable for a wide range of cyclists. From giant cottonwoods, soaring eagles and hawks, sparkling lakes and rivers, to learning about the history of water use in Colorado, PHA’s Pedaling the Poudre™ tours explore the Cache la Poudre River National Heritage Area’s fascinating landmarks and landscapes.

More than 634,000 of us living in Northern Colorado enjoy and depend upon the Cache la Poudre River. The Poudre Pour celebrates the bounty that flows from the Poudre River, raises awareness about our water and river heritage, and inspires us to keep our river vital for this and future generations.

As our partners at Z Catering share, “We are striving for our Green Certification and use only compostable ware when reusable plates, forks, knives, spoons, and glasses are not possible. It is our small part in keeping the river clean. Also, supporting other like-action businesses which incorporate everyday practices to keep the river flowing well is where we spend our investment. We love that the Poudre Heritage Alliance has invited us to participate with so many of our friends to celebrate the river through the Poudre Pour 2019.”