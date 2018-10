November Guided Hikes and Programs Hosted by Larimer County Department of Natural Resources

Join members of the Northern Colorado Astronomical Society (NCAS) for an up-close look at the night sky over the Rockies. Telescopes will be available for viewing stars, galaxies, planets and more. This open house-style program is located at the Devil’s Backbone Open Space parking lot, located just west of Loveland off Hwy. 34. Dress warmly for evening weather and bring binoculars if you have them. Program is free. Sign up at offero.larimer.org . Registration is encouraged, but not required. For up-to-date weather information, visit the NCAS website at www.nocoastro.org . Direct questions to Molly at (970) 619-4565.