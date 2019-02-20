International Soccer Coach Garry Guyan to Join City of Greeley Youth Sports Program

The City of Greeley is proud to welcome international soccer coach Garry Guyan to the Greeley Recreation Youth Soccer Program in 2019. Guyan has extensive experience training players and coaches around the world and accepted a job as the Director of Coaching at Northern Colorado Rush in August of 2016.

A native of Aberdeen, Scotland, Guyan’s career has taken him to Australia, Korea, India and Europe Oceania. He is well qualified from US Soccer, UEFA and the English FA.

Greeley Recreation is currently accepting applications for volunteers to be a part of the Youth Sports Program for the 2019 season with Garry Guyan. For more information, visit our website at GreeleyRec.com/sports.

Our Youth Sports Programs develop the physical, psychological and social aspects for local youth to succeed in athletics. Our programs emphasize participation, fun, and sportsmanship while still promoting a recreational approach to sports.

For more information about Greeley Recreation youth sports, contact Jerod Cronquist at 970-350-9445 or at Jerod.Cronquist@greeleygov.com.