Numerica launches Data-Augmented Facial Recognition software

Ray Weiss

FORT COLLINS, CO (5/31/18) — Numerica Corporation – which develops intuitive software solutions for law enforcement, defense, and intelligence customers – has launched Lumen FR, a next generation, integrated facial recognition system available commercially for law enforcement.

Combining advanced, deep learning facial recognition algorithms with a full set of known offender information from multiple sources (including criminal histories, vehicle and person links, and other criminal records information), Lumen FR enables law enforcement investigators, officers, and analysts to narrow a list of potential suspects for a crime from millions of known offenders to a handful of likely suspects within a few seconds.

“Lumen FR’s sophisticated analytical capabilities for automatically assimilating offender information is capable of rapidly identifying a small number of suspects matching a ‘probe’ photo and other known details about a subject, such as vehicle associations or tattoo descriptions, then quickly and easily assessing those matches, resulting in better quality leads that are more likely to result in successful case filings,” explains Brian Strock, Manager, Public Safety Group at Numerica.

Unlike previous facial recognition systems, Lumen FR’s advanced, deep learning algorithms are able to achieve superior facial recognition matches in a matter of seconds without requiring extensive photo editing or manipulation, even when the probe photo has poor lighting, off angles, or other photo quality issues that can hamper positive identification.

According to Strock, Lumen FR offers the potential to provide strong leads in cases that might otherwise go cold due to a lack of crime scene information. Lumen FR can also be used “live” on a smartphone to lawfully identify persons of interest in the field.

Lumen FR integrates seamlessly into the entire Lumen software suite, including:

Lumen Desktop, which provides a powerful, but easy-to-use interface to rapidly search, analyze, and share data, produce photo lineups, create link charts, and map disparate data sources;

Lumen Mobile, a simple mobile interface which enables users on a smartphone to quickly and easily find information related to any entity; and

Lumen Vault, which allows users not only to store their digital media files securely, but also to integrate them with data from other sources such as RMS and CAD, providing law enforcement with an easier means of accessing more actionable information in one place

The entire Lumen suite is compliant with the FBI’s Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) Policy.

Numerica recently was awarded an Information Technology Schedule 70 contract by the General Services Administration (GSA). GSA is the premier procurement arm for all federal government agencies.Under the new contract, federal, state, and local government agencies will be able to access Numerica’s solutions via GSA Advantage!®, the government’s electronic online ordering system, at www.gsaadvantage.gov.

For more information about Lumen FR and Numerica Corporation, visit https://www.numerica.us/lumen/

About Numerica

Numerica delivers state-of-the-art defense and law enforcement solutions to both government and industry customers. For its law enforcement customers, Numerica provides mission-critical insights to law enforcement, intelligence, and security professionals through the development of intuitive software solutions.