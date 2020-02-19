Nutrien announces $10 million long-term investment in CSU’s College of Agricultural Sciences

By Tony Phifer

Colorado State University

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

Colorado State University and Nutrien, the world’s largest provider of crop nutrients, inputs and services, have entered into a strategic partnership with a primary goal: feeding the world in the most sustainable, inclusive and innovative way.

Nutrien is providing CSU’s College of Agricultural Sciences $1 million each year over the next 10 years. This $10 million gift will fund state-of-the-art research and teaching initiatives on campus and provide scholarship support to students, elevating CSU into a position of leadership in developing a diverse, highly skilled agricultural workforce and boosting Nutrien’s ability to deliver industry-leading products.

“We are grateful for this incredible support from Nutrien,” CSU President Joyce McConnell said. “Both Nutrien and CSU share a vision of using high-tech agriculture to help sustainably feed the world. We face immense challenges to accomplish this task, and it is through improved research capabilities and training more students to bring their innovative ideas forward that CSU will make a bigger impact on the future.”

Nutrien, a global company with offices not far from campus in Loveland, Colorado, has been providing crop inputs and expert agronomic services for more than 50 years. The company has operations and investments in 14 countries and 20,000 employees, including more than 600 CSU alumni.

Mike Frank, Executive Vice President and CEO of Retail at Nutrien, said studying strategic plans put together by CSU and the College of Agricultural Sciences that look 10 years into the future inspired his company to seek a partnership with the University. He said CSU’s commitment to sustainability, diversity and inclusion, global research, and high-tech agriculture perfectly fit with Nutrien’s vision.

“We’re extremely excited about our partnership with CSU – the University itself and in particular the College of Agricultural Sciences,” Frank said. “When we talk to CSU and the folks in the ag school about their strategic vision, it really aligns with what we’re doing.

“We have an incredible responsibility and opportunity in agriculture to feed a growing population around the world. The American farmers have embraced that, and the programs and research at CSU and the tools and knowledge that CSU imparts to its students really fits with where agriculture is going.”