October Guided Hikes and Programs Hosted by Larimer County Department of Natural Resources

Tuesday, October 9, 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. “Tiny Trekkers” Join Larimer County naturalists for a program designed for your 2-to 5-year-old and you. This program at Devil’s Backbone Open Space, located just west of Loveland off Hwy. 34, will be a morning filled with crafts, stories and fun facts. A parent or guardian must accompany the child for this hour-long program. After the program, feel free to explore the open space with your child! Program is free, but registration is required. Please go to offero.larimer.org to sign up. Direct questions to Molly at (970) 619-4565.
Saturday, October 13, 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. “Stargazing with the Northern Colorado Astronomical Society” Join members of the Northern Colorado Astronomical Society (NCAS) for an up-close look at the night sky over the Rockies. Telescopes will be available for viewing stars, galaxies, planets and more. This open house-style program is located at the Devil’s Backbone Open Space parking lot, located just west of Loveland off Hwy. 34. Dress warmly for evening weather and bring binoculars if you have them. Program is free. Sign up at offero.larimer.org. Registration is encouraged, but not required. For up-to-date weather information, visit the NCAS website at www.nocoastro.org. Direct questions to Molly at (970) 619-4565.
Wednesday, October 17, 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. “History of Devil’s Backbone Open Space” Join local author and tour guide Ken Jessen for a hike through the history of Devil’s Backbone Open Space, located just west of Loveland off Hwy. 34. Explore the story of the gypsum mine and plaster mill started in the late 1800s by enterprising industrialist Alfred Wild, the remains of which are still visible to Backbone visitors today. Hike rating: Moderate, due to uneven terrain. Approximately 2-hour program. Please dress appropriately for the weather, wear appropriate footwear and bring water for the trail. Program is free, but registration is required. Please go to offero.larimer.org to sign up. Direct questions to Molly at (970) 619-4565.
Saturday, October 20, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. “Red Mountain Geology Hike” Join Larimer County naturalists to learn about the beautiful geology of Red Mountain Open Space, located north of Fort Collins. See the unique geological formations that have been eroded by Box Elder Creek and walk on the area’s massive gypsum beds. Approximately 2.6-mile hike. Please dress appropriately for the weather, and bring some sunscreen, water and lunch for eating on the trail. Program is free, but registration is required. Please go to offero.larimer.org to sign up. Direct questions to Molly at (970) 619-4565.
Tuesday, October 23, 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. “Tiny Trekkers” Join Larimer County naturalists for a program designed for your 2- to 5-year-old and you. This program at River Bluffs Open Space, located just east of I-25 between Windsor and Timnath, will be a morning filled with crafts, stories and fun facts. A parent or guardian must accompany the child for this hour-long program. After the program, feel free to explore the open space with your child! Program is free, but registration is required. Please go to offero.larimer.org to sign up. Direct questions to Molly at (970) 619-4565.
About Larimer County Department of Natural Resources
The Department of Natural Resources manages Larimer County’s great outdoor places, including open spaces and magnificent water-based recreation areas, and fosters responsible land stewardship through weed management and healthy forest practices. To learn more, visit www.larimer.org/naturalresources.
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support by donating $1 per month to North Forty News. This simple gesture will help us hire more journalists.
Teddy Parker-Renga, Department of Natural Resources Guided Hikes and Events Saturday, July 7, 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. “Wildflower Hike” Join Wandering Botanist Kathy Keeler at Devil’s Backbone Open Space to learn about our wildflowers, weeds and […]
Teddy Parker-Renga Guided Hikes and Events Wednesday, August 8, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. “Junior Ranger Hike” Have you always wanted to be a Junior Ranger? Now you can! Join Larimer County naturalists on a hike at […]
Teddy Parker–Renga Community Relations Specialist Larimer County Natural Resources Friday, April 6, 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. “Stargazing with the Northern Colorado Astronomical Society” Join members of the Northern Colorado Astronomical Society (NCAS) for an up-close look at […]
Be the first to comment