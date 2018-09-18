October Guided Hikes and Programs Hosted by Larimer County Department of Natural Resources

Tuesday, October 9, 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. “Tiny Trekkers” Join Larimer County naturalists for a program designed for your 2-to 5-year-old and you. This program at Devil’s Backbone Open Space, located just west of Loveland off Hwy. 34, will be a morning filled with crafts, stories and fun facts. A parent or guardian must accompany the child for this hour-long program. After the program, feel free to explore the open space with your child! Program is free, but registration is required. Please go to offero.larimer.org to sign up. Direct questions to Molly at (970) 619-4565.