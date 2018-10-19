Of Monsters and Mountains

Andrea Evans

What happens when you procrastinate with laundry? What do you wish for when you catch a magical golden fish? How did the Horsetooth Rock obtain its unique shape?

Local puppetmaster Brett Sylvia brings to life the answers in a one-hour avant-garde puppet play in three parts from October 31 – November 2, 2018 on the Tom Sutherland Stage.

The family friendly “Monsters and Mountains” features an all-original story “Magda the Laundry Monster,” a European folk tale of the “Golden Fish,” and the local Arapaho legend of “Maunumoku” and the story of Horsetooth Mountain.

“Bas Bleu is thrilled to introduce Northern Colorado audiences to this unique form of puppetry by the extraordinary puppetmaster Brett Sylvia,” said Bas Bleu founder and artistic director Wendy Ishii.

“This one-hour show will delight young and old alike!”

Unlike most puppet shows, the play features six types of puppets instead of one – marionette, sock, shadow, rod, hand and body puppets. Ranging from small to larger-than-life scale, the puppets will share the stage with local actors who bring engaging, educational stories to life surrounded by kinetic set design.

This play is the first theatrical performance produced and directed in entirety by Brett Sylvia. After working for Disney for seven years as puppeteer and costume performer, Brett created and performed his original puppets in a variety of locations throughout New England – including King Richards Faire, Harvard Square, Boston Arts Festival – before relocating to Northern Colorado in 2016.

“Digital technology has overtaken the entertainment realm. Puppetry is a dying art form; and revitalizing it is a major challenge,” says Brett Sylvia. “I aim to bring a unique and educational performance to the community, where local families can enjoy a magical experience and be inspired by tangible creativity that they will not find on digital screens at home.”

Brett Sylvia holds a BFA in Sculpture from Massachusetts College of Art and Design and an MFA from the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth. Visit BrettSylvia.com to find out more about the puppetmaster.

“Of Monsters and Mountains” plays at Bas Bleu Theatre at 6:30 p.m. from October 31 – November 2. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for ages 12 and under, available from the Bas Bleu website www.basbleu.org/special-events, by calling 970-498-8949 or at the box office at 401 Pine Street in Fort Collins.

