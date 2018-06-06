Milina Barry PR

OFF THE HOOK ARTS PRESENTS SUMMERFEST 2018

MISSION EARTH

JUNE 24-JULY 20, 2018

Fort Collins, CO—Off the Hook Arts (OtHA), in its seventh season, has announced its programming lineup for its SummerFest 2018, taking place in Fort Collins, CO from June 24 – July 20. Entitled Mission Earth, this year’s Festival takes a deep and thoughtful look at climate change and its impact on the planet by bringing together music, visual arts, and science for four weeks of concerts, lectures, films, art exhibitions, and STEAM-based educational events for all ages.

The centerpiece of SummerFest 2018 is Ouroboros, a multimedia project that features video, animation, music, and sounds from space and planet Earth created by OtHA SummerFest 2018 Artist-in-Residence Kate Doyle with composer Bruce Adolphe and special effects by Eric Robertson.

With more than 25 events across four weeks, Off the Hook Arts SummerFest 2018 will host a wide variety of performances, lectures, and classes.

Tickets for the Off the Hook Arts SummerFest 2018 range from $20 to $45 and can be purchased by calling 970-305-2261; or going online at offthehookarts.org/upcoming-events. There are a limited amount of $10 student tickets available for each event. Advanced ticket purchase recommended.