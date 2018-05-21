Old Town Car Show Returns June 2

Cameron Lalor

Downtown Fort Collins, CO – The 17th Annual Old Town Car Show presented by Nelsen’s Auto Tech Center & Heilbrun’s NAPA returns to the streets of on June 2nd, from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm. This long standing, free and family-friendly community event takes place on Mountain Avenue and a small section of Walnut Street and Mathews Street in historic Old Town Fort Collins. Hundreds of cars, including hot rods, vintage cars, classic trucks, and custom street rods will line the downtown streets for the public to enjoy. The cars will be displayed from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm.

After checking out the cars, stop by the Info Booth in front of Nelsen’s Auto Tech Center to cast your vote for the following ‘Nelsen’s Nicest Nine’ award categories:

Best Street Rod (1959 & Earlier)

Best Vintage Stock / OEM Original (1900 – 1960)

Best Stock / OEM Original (1961 – 2017)

Best Modified (all years)

Best Muscle Cars (1960 – 1985)

Best Late Model (1986 – 2017)

Best Import (all years)

Best Truck (all years)

Best in Show (all vehicles will be eligible for this)

Voting takes place from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm. The winners will be announced at the award ceremony at 2:30 pm, in front of Nelsen’s Auto Tech Center.