I genuinely hope this email finds you well. I just wanted to let you know that we are sadly closing our doors during the statewide “Stay-at-Home” order. We look forward to opening again when it is safe to do so. Thank you so much for your continued support of the Exchange and Old Town Churn. Please stay safe and healthy through these trying times.

Basha Cohen

Little Man Ice Cream Co. Announces Closure of Old Town Churn through April 17

-In support of Colorado’s statewide “Stay-at-Home” order and to stem the spread of COVID-19-

Fort Collins, CO (March 26, 2020) The Little Man Ice Cream Company has announced the closure of its Fort Collins location, Old Town Churn at the Exchange. Its five other Denver locations were closed on March 24. The decision was made to ensure that the company supports the Colorado statewide “Stay-at-Home” order issued by Governor Polis on March 25. Although the ice cream shop is allowed to remain open because it is a TO-GO operation, the management team feels it is in the best interest of their staff and community safety to close its doors until the mandate is lifted.

In a statement issued to Old Town Churn’s staff, Loren Martinez, Director of Operations noted, “With today’s stay-at-home directive from Governor Polis, it is with great consideration and a heavy heart that we must close until the mandate ends on April 17th. While this decision was difficult, we know it is the right one. From the beginning, we have stressed that the safety of our employees and guests is our number one priority. With that being the underlying goal, we believe that closing our doors and windows now is not only the right decision for our safety, but it will add to the community’s goal of shortening the impact of COVID-19. We must all do our part!”

Paul Tamburello, owner and founder of Little Man encouraged his team, “From day one, it has been our mission to make a difference, one scoop at a time. For over eleven years, this company has made an impact on the lives of thousands. Now having seven scoop shops, catering hundreds of weddings, and serving over ninety wholesale partners– our mission has spread further than ever imagined. From hunger relief programs to childhood welfare, every scoop has mattered. When we reopen, these scoops will matter more than ever. You all created this and will continue it in the near future. For now be safe, stay healthy and stay connected to those around you.”

Old Town Churn looks forward to reopening as soon as it is safely possible. Its wish for the Fort Collins community is reflected in their Facebook and Instagram posts to the Fort Collins community, “From our family to yours, be safe, stay healthy. We value all of you dearly and are grateful for your support. By being smart and staying at home we will all add to the community’s goal of shortening the impact of COVID-19. Together we can beat the Coronavirus one day at a time.”

