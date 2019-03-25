Old Town Media Doubles in Size, Takes Over Top Floor of Building in Old Town Fort Collins

Local marketing and design agency, Old Town Media (OTM), is excited to announce its expansion into Suite B of its Old Town location, 400 Remington St. The expansion doubles its office size to 4,300 sq ft. and accompanies a staff increase of 50%.

With its recent staff and office expansion, OTM now provides photography and videography to all clients, accompanied by a professional photo and video studio. The marketing agency is excited to break through the noise and connect with each client’s individual audiences through strong visuals, engaging videos and authentic messaging.

OTM moved from its Campus West location to South Fort Collins prior to purchasing its current office in February of 2018. “After looking for more than 16 months, OTM is finally home in the heart of a community that has been very instrumental to our growth,” said Miles Kailburn, OTM founder and CEO.

Beginning as a five-person website design and development agency, the company expanded into full-service marketing after hiring Kerrie Luginbill in October of 2013, who was named Partner in January of 2017.

Along with contributing talent and skills inside the office, the OTM staff are involved in volunteer efforts outside the office including Fort Collins Reads, Poudre School District Foundation, The Rotary Club of Fort Collins, Generation United, WordCamp and Project Self-Sufficiency. “We not only attribute our success to our team and relationships but our strong commitment to philanthropy,” said Kailburn. “OTM plans to continue its goal of donating more than 200 hours of marketing, design and website services to local non-profit organizations in 2019. We’re kicking that effort off with a brand new website for SAVA, a great example of a nonprofit making a real impact in Northern Colorado.”