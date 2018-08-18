Old Town Parking Structure Closed Aug. 20–Sept. 1

Jill Marx, Public Relations Coordinator

FORT COLLINS, CO – From Monday, Aug. 20 through Saturday, Sept. 1, the Old Town Parking Structure at Remington Street and Mountain Avenue will be closed for maintenance and installation of new payment technology. During this time, there will be parking available in the Civic Center and Firehouse Alley parking structures as well as in the Oak/Remington parking lot.

The new technology being installed is the same technology as the Firehouse Alley Parking Structure (next to the Elizabeth Hotel). The technology is a pre-pay by smartphone application or pay station system with navigation tools indicating available parking. Regular sealant maintenance will also be completed during this closure, which keeps water out of the structure and ensures a longer life for the garages.

For more information about this closure and other Downtown parking projects, visit: fcgov.com/parking/downtown or call 970-221-6617.