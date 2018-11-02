One Lucky Fan to receive Two Tickets to Every Event For a Year at the Budweiser Events Center!

Fans can enter once-in-a-lifetime ‘Pepsi’s Big Ticket” sweepstakes now at BudweiserEventsCenter.com

(Loveland, CO) – Spectra, the provider of Venue Management, Food Services & Hospitality and Corporate Partnerships at the Budweiser Events Center at The Ranch, is excited to announce the Pepsi’s Big Ticket sweepstakes. Pepsi’s Big Ticket sweepstakes will award one lucky fan with two tickets to every publicly ticketed event at Budweiser Events Center at The Ranch for *one year.

Fans can enter the sweepstakes beginning at 10 a.m. MST on Wednesday, October 31 online at BudweiserEventsCenter.com by clicking on the Pepsi’s Big Ticket sweepstakes banners, buttons and links to access the online entry form for the Sweepstakes. All entries will be collected until Friday, November 30 at 11:59 PM.

“At Spectra, we’re always looking for ways to enhance the customer experience,” said Spectra’s Keller Taylor, General Manager of the Budweiser Events Center. “This sweepstakes is designed to increase our Cyber Club email database along with traffic to our social media platforms, while giving fans a chance at winning tickets to every event in our venue. We see this as an exciting and unique way of effectively marketing our events and the facility. This is our third time holding this sweepstakes and several other Spectra venues have implemented this sweepstakes in their markets with incredible results.”

Pepsi’s Big Ticket sweepstakes will include tickets to concerts, family shows, sporting events and more! The upcoming calendar year will include a number of world-class entertainment including Gary Allan, World Championship Ice Racing, Shinedown, Colorado Eagles games, Steve Martin + Martin Short, the PRCA Rodeo at the Larimer County Fair and additional yet to be announced events at the Budweiser Events Center.

*The winner will receive two (2) tickets to each ticketed event held at Budweiser Events Center for one year (January 1, 2019 – December 31, 2019).

For more information on the giveaway and official rules, visit www.BudweiserEventsCenter.com.

