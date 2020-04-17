One Woman’s Response to Medical Needs

When small business owner, Stephanie Carlson put herself through design school, she worked nights in a local emergency room doing administrative work and admissions where she made many friends. She went on to open a woman’s clothing line here in Fort Collins.

In recent days her old friends who are manning the front lines in local hospitals began contacting her for help reporting shortages of protective equipment including scrub caps. This situation strikes close to home as her own mother is an ICU nurse and one of her best friends is an emergency room nurse.

These medical personnel report what they encounter on a day-to-day basis and they are understandably frightened. They knew Stephanie was in a position to help and so she sprang into action to produce what they requested with the materials she had on hand.

But demand is going up by the day and resources are dwindling. Delivery times from traditional sources are stretching into months while the demand for protection is urgent. Sources of fabric and elastic are closing down, perhaps due to having run out of stock.

To continue to produce what her hospital worker friends need Stephanie needs donations of fabric that include 100% cotton and jersey knit cotton (the fabric t-shirts are made of) and elastic (1/8″ is ideal but whatever elastic is available can be pressed into service).

Seamstresses are already working to produce these much-needed supplies. But if you know of seamstresses who would be willing to volunteer their time to produce scrub caps and other protective gear, please contact Stephanie.

Please consider what you can do to help our hospital staff stay protected at a time of PPE (personal protective equipment) shortages.

Donations of materials can be brought to:

Stephanie Carlson Designs

220 Smith Street (near Riverside)

Fort Collins

Or contact Stephanie at:

stephaniecarlsondesigns@gmail. com or www.stephaniecarlsondesigns. com