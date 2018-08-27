Only you can prevent recycling fires

Stephen Gillette, Larimer County Director of Solid Waste

Batteries must never be recycled curbside

You place all household recyclables together in your recycling bin, but batteries should never be included in the mix.

Batteries mixed with recyclables or trash are a hazard to waste and recycling employees. Help keep local waste workers safe by recycling batteries only at an authorized battery recycling facility. Larimer County residents can drop off batteries at the Larimer County Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) facility located at the Larimer County Landfill. For other authorized drop-off locations, see this comprehensive list: http://ow.ly/pTdM30lwXZ9

There are many different types of battery hazards, so it’s best to bring your used batteries to our HHW facility for proper handling. Lithium batteries are especially flammable; they’re likely to catch fire in certain conditions.

Visit the battery recycling page on our website to learn more about battery recycling at the Larimer County HHW facility.