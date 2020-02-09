LaPorte Citizens Continue the Fight Against Loveland Ready-Mix Pit Proposal

By No Laporte Gravel, Inc Board of Directors

Members of No LaPorte Gravel Corp. (NLG) and the citizens of LaPorte have been fighting the LaPorte pit since Loveland Ready Mix (LRM) submitted their initial sketch plan in March 2017. From the Laporte citizen’s perspective, the main concerns include environmental impacts from construction-level noise volumes on residential property, from air pollution, from disruptions to ground water flow, and from heavy truck traffic.

The LRM application included gravel mining and a concrete batch plant 1,500 feet from the center of LaPorte, concrete production 6-days a week, 256 truck trips a day, on average, onto CR-54G, and 20-foot-deep empty pits as part of the reclamation plan.

In November 2018, after a series of packed public hearings, the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) voted to approve the Use by Special Review (USR) application, with Commissioners Donnelly and Dougherty voting in favor and Commissioner Johnson voting against.

In February of 2019, NLG filed an appeal in Larimer County District Court against LRM and the County. The appeal focused on the appearance of impartiality and actual bias by Commissioner Tom Donnelly as well as complaints that the BOCC exceeded their jurisdiction or abused their discretion in granting the USR permit.

In January 2020, as part of the discovery process on Commissioner Donnelly in the ongoing appeal, LRM and Larimer County attorneys deposed the NLG plaintiffs regarding the NLG corporation and its membership. The appeal may be decided by Larimer County District Court soon.

For more information visit nolaportegravel.org and our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NoLaporteGravel/.