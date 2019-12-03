Open Enrollment for 2020 health insurance

What do you need to know?
- Colorado is different! The Open Enrollment Period for 2020 health insurance runs November 1, 2019 – January 15, 2020.
- Having health insurance is a relief. It helps protect your health and financial security. One of the top three reasons for bankruptcy is health-care costs. Don’t go unprotected.
- There are options. Health insurance plans are available for different needs and budgets.
- Financial assistance is available. Even if you didn’t qualify before, you may qualify now for reduced premiums, copays, and coinsurance. Don’t leave money on the table.
- Plans change. Before letting your plan auto-renew, make sure it still covers everything you need. Plans, rates, provider networks, and prescription drug formularies change every year.
No appointment is necessary. Individuals will be helped on a first-come, first-serve basis. Our Health Coverage Guides provide free, impartial, in-person assistance with health insurance plans.
Help NFN Grow
|
|
Northern Colorado LiveMarket
Christmas Concert Coming Up Next Weekend
970 980-9212
Be the first to comment