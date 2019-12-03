Open Enrollment for 2020 health insurance

What do you need to know?

  • Colorado is different! The Open Enrollment Period for 2020 health insurance runs November 1, 2019 – January 15, 2020.
  • Having health insurance is a relief. It helps protect your health and financial security. One of the top three reasons for bankruptcy is health-care costs. Don’t go unprotected.
  • There are options. Health insurance plans are available for different needs and budgets.
  • Financial assistance is available. Even if you didn’t qualify before, you may qualify now for reduced premiums, copays, and coinsurance. Don’t leave money on the table.
  • Plans change. Before letting your plan auto-renew, make sure it still covers everything you need. Plans, rates, provider networks, and prescription drug formularies change every year.

No appointment is necessary. Individuals will be helped on a first-come, first-serve basis. Our Health Coverage Guides provide free, impartial, in-person assistance with health insurance plans.

Fort Collins

Saturday, Nov. 2       9 am – 2 pm

Saturday, Nov. 9       9 am – 2 pm

Saturday, Nov. 23     9 am – 2 pm

Saturday, Dec. 7       9 am – 2 pm

Saturday, Dec. 14     9 am – 2 pm

Sunday, Dec. 15       9 am – 2 pm

Saturday, Jan. 4       9 am – 2 pm

Saturday, Jan. 11      9 am – 2 pm

Wed., Jan. 15            8 am – 8 pm

All Fort Collins events will be held at the Old Town Fort Collins office – located at

144 N. Mason St. Unit 7, Fort Collins CO 

Estes Park

  Friday, Nov. 15          10 am – 4 pm

Saturday, Nov. 16       9 am – 2 pm

All Estes Park events will be held at the Estes Valley Community Center – located at

660 Community Dr., Estes Park, CO

 

