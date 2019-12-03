Open Enrollment for 2020 health insurance

What do you need to know?

Colorado is different! The Open Enrollment Period for 2020 health insurance runs November 1, 2019 – January 15, 2020.

The Open Enrollment Period for 2020 health insurance runs November 1, 2019 – January 15, 2020. Having health insurance is a relief. It helps protect your health and financial security. One of the top three reasons for bankruptcy is health-care costs. Don't go unprotected.

There are options. Health insurance plans are available for different needs and budgets.

Financial assistance is available. Even if you didn't qualify before, you may qualify now for reduced premiums, copays, and coinsurance. Don't leave money on the table.

Plans change. Before letting your plan auto-renew, make sure it still covers everything you need. Plans, rates, provider networks, and prescription drug formularies change every year.

No appointment is necessary. Individuals will be helped on a first-come, first-serve basis. Our Health Coverage Guides provide free, impartial, in-person assistance with health insurance plans.

Fort Collins Saturday, Nov. 2 9 am – 2 pm Saturday, Nov. 9 9 am – 2 pm Saturday, Nov. 23 9 am – 2 pm Saturday, Dec. 7 9 am – 2 pm Saturday, Dec. 14 9 am – 2 pm Sunday, Dec. 15 9 am – 2 pm Saturday, Jan. 4 9 am – 2 pm Saturday, Jan. 11 9 am – 2 pm Wed., Jan. 15 8 am – 8 pm All Fort Collins events will be held at the Old Town Fort Collins office – located at 144 N. Mason St. Unit 7, Fort Collins CO