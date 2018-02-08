Open house for Owl Canyon Road improvements between County Roads 19 and 15

Larimer County Engineering will hold a public open house to discuss planned roadway improvements for the two miles along Owl Canyon Road [County Road 70] between the roundabout at County Road [CR] #19, and the intersection with CR#15. This is one of the next phases approved in the 2008 Owl Canyon Corridor Plan.

Time: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Date: February 22, 2018

Place: Eyestone Elementary School Gymnasium, 4000 Wilson Avenue, Wellington

The meeting is an open house format with no formal presentation. The public is welcome anytime during the open house to learn about the project. A preliminary layout showing the proposed road improvements will be available at this meeting.

The planned roadway design includes maintaining one travel lane in each direction, reconstructing the pavement, adding 6 to 8-foot-wide paved shoulders, improving sight distance, replacing two bridges over the North Poudre Irrigation Canal, and replacing several other drainage culverts. Intersection improvements at CR#15 are not proposed with this phase.

If you are unable to attend the meeting, or would like more information, please contact the project manager, Matt Johnson, at (970) 498-5724 or by email at mjohnson@larimer.org.