Open Lands Advisory Board Meeting – August 23, 2018

August 20, 2018
The Loveland City Council Chambers. Image courtesy of www.reporterherald.com
LOVELAND, Colo. – The next Larimer County Open Lands Advisory Board meeting is Thursday, August 23, 2018 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the Loveland City Council Chambers, 500 E. 3rd St., Loveland.

The agenda includes the following action items, presentations and discussion topics:
  • Update on proposed venue change to the new Larimer County Loveland Campus building
  • Lions Open Space bank stabilization budget request
  • Open Space District updates and reports
All meetings are open to the public. For additional information, contact Meegan Flenniken, Open Lands Conservation, Planning & Resource Program Manager, at (970) 619-4562.
About Larimer County Department of Natural Resources
The Department of Natural Resources manages Larimer County’s great outdoor places, including open spaces and magnificent water-based recreation areas, and fosters responsible land stewardship through weed management and healthy forest practices. To learn more, visit www.larimer.org/naturalresources.

