Open Lands Advisory Board Meeting – August 23, 2018

LOVELAND, Colo. – The next Larimer County Open Lands Advisory Board meeting is Thursday, August 23, 2018 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the Loveland City Council Chambers, 500 E. 3rd St., Loveland.
The agenda includes the following action items, presentations and discussion topics:
Update on proposed venue change to the new Larimer County Loveland Campus building
Lions Open Space bank stabilization budget request
Open Space District updates and reports
All meetings are open to the public. For additional information, contact Meegan Flenniken, Open Lands Conservation, Planning & Resource Program Manager, at (970) 619-4562.
About Larimer County Department of Natural Resources
The Department of Natural Resources manages Larimer County’s great outdoor places, including open spaces and magnificent water-based recreation areas, and fosters responsible land stewardship through weed management and healthy forest practices. To learn more, visit www.larimer.org/naturalresources.
