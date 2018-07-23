Open Lands Advisory Board Meeting – July 26, 2018

July 23, 2018 Theresa Rose Outdoors 0
A view of the Virginia Dale area in northern Larimer County.
Department of Natural Resources and Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Teddy Parker-Renga, Community Relations Specialist

LOVELAND, Colo. – The next Larimer County Open Lands Advisory Board meeting is Thursday, July 26, 2018 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the Loveland City Council Chambers, 500 E. 3rd St., Loveland.
The agenda includes the following action items, presentations and discussion topics:
  • Update on the accomplishments and activities of the 2017 Small Grants for Community Partnering grantees
  • Update on Restoration and Stewardship Specialist and Education Coordinator positions
  • Gallegos Property Final Review
  • Open Space District updates and reports
All meetings are open to the public. For additional information, contact Meegan Flenniken, Open Lands Conservation, Planning & Resource Program Manager, at (970) 619-4562.
About Larimer County Department of Natural Resources
The Department of Natural Resources manages Larimer County’s great outdoor places, including open spaces and magnificent water-based recreation areas, and fosters responsible land stewardship through weed management and healthy forest practices. To learn more, visit www.larimer.org/naturalresources.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*