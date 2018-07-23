Open Lands Advisory Board Meeting – July 26, 2018

Teddy Parker-Renga, Community Relations Specialist

LOVELAND, Colo. – The next Larimer County Open Lands Advisory Board meeting is Thursday, July 26, 2018 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the Loveland City Council Chambers, 500 E. 3rd St., Loveland.

The agenda includes the following action items, presentations and discussion topics:

Update on the accomplishments and activities of the 2017 Small Grants for Community Partnering grantees

Update on Restoration and Stewardship Specialist and Education Coordinator positions

Gallegos Property Final Review

Open Space District updates and reports

All meetings are open to the public. For additional information, contact Meegan Flenniken, Open Lands Conservation, Planning & Resource Program Manager, at (970) 619-4562.

About Larimer County Department of Natural Resources