Open Lands Advisory Board Meeting – June 28, 2018

Teddy Parker-Renga, Department of Natural Resources

LOVELAND, Colo. – The next Larimer County Open Lands Advisory Board meeting is Thursday, June 28, 2018 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the Loveland City Council Chambers, 500 E. 3rd St., Loveland.

The agenda includes the following action items, presentations and discussion topics:

• Larimer County Comprehensive Master Plan – Eastern Plains

• 1995 Sales Tax Initiative Expended presentation

• Capital Improvement Program update and recommendations

• Organizational chart update

• Open Space District updates and reports

All meetings are open to the public. For additional information, contact Charlie Johnson, Interim Open Lands Program Manager, at (970) 498-5725.