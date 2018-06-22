Open Lands Advisory Board Meeting – June 28, 2018

Teddy Parker-Renga, Department of Natural Resources
LOVELAND, Colo. – The next Larimer County Open Lands Advisory Board meeting is Thursday, June 28, 2018 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the Loveland City Council Chambers, 500 E. 3rd St., Loveland.
The agenda includes the following action items, presentations and discussion topics:
• Larimer County Comprehensive Master Plan – Eastern Plains
• 1995 Sales Tax Initiative Expended presentation
• Capital Improvement Program update and recommendations
• Organizational chart update
• Open Space District updates and reports
All meetings are open to the public. For additional information, contact Charlie Johnson, Interim Open Lands Program Manager, at (970) 498-5725.
