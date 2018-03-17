Open Lands Advisory Board Meeting – March 22, 2018

Teddy Parker-Renga Community Relations Specialist

LOVELAND, Colo. – The next Larimer County Open Lands Advisory Board meeting is Thursday, March 22, 2018 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the Loveland Council Chambers, 500 E. 3rd St., Loveland.

The agenda includes the following action items, presentations and discussion topics:

Presentation of framed photo to former Open Lands Program Manager Kerri Rollins

Small Grants for Community Partnering awards presentation

Administrative Offices building remodel and expansion planning

Long-term management annual financial review

Multiple year acquisition and development cash flow

Multiple year long-term management cash flow

Capital Improvement Program review

Open Space District updates and reports