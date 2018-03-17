Open Lands Advisory Board Meeting – March 22, 2018

Teddy Parker-Renga

Community Relations Specialist

LOVELAND, Colo. – The next Larimer County Open Lands Advisory Board meeting is Thursday, March 22, 2018 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the Loveland Council Chambers, 500 E. 3rd St., Loveland.
The agenda includes the following action items, presentations and discussion topics:
  • Presentation of framed photo to former Open Lands Program Manager Kerri Rollins
  • Small Grants for Community Partnering awards presentation
  • Administrative Offices building remodel and expansion planning
  • Long-term management annual financial review
  • Multiple year acquisition and development cash flow
  • Multiple year long-term management cash flow
  • Capital Improvement Program review
  • Open Space District updates and reports
All meetings are open to the public. For additional information, contact Charlie Johnson, Interim Open Lands Program Manager, at (970) 498-5725.

