Open Lands Advisory Board Meeting – March 22, 2018

LOVELAND, Colo. – The next Larimer County Open Lands Advisory Board meeting is Thursday, March 22, 2018 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the Loveland Council Chambers, 500 E. 3rd St., Loveland.
The agenda includes the following action items, presentations and discussion topics:
- Presentation of framed photo to former Open Lands Program Manager Kerri Rollins
- Small Grants for Community Partnering awards presentation
- Administrative Offices building remodel and expansion planning
- Long-term management annual financial review
- Multiple year acquisition and development cash flow
- Multiple year long-term management cash flow
- Capital Improvement Program review
- Open Space District updates and reports
All meetings are open to the public. For additional information, contact Charlie Johnson, Interim Open Lands Program Manager, at (970) 498-5725.
