Open Lands Advisory Board Meeting – September 27, 2018

September 25, 2018 Theresa Rose Outdoors 0
Larimer county Department of Natural Resources Logo

Teddy Parker-Renga

LOVELAND, Colo. – The next Larimer County Open Lands Advisory Board meeting is Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the Loveland City Council Chambers, 500 E. 3rd St., Loveland.

 

The agenda includes the following action items, presentations and discussion topics:

 

  • Financial Analysis Fee Study – Open Space and Parks fee increases in 2019 including fee establishment at Devil’s Backbone

 

  • Board recommendation on staff recommended regulation changes effective 2019

 

  • Open Space District updates and reports

 

All meetings are open to the public. For additional information, contact Meegan Flenniken, Open Lands Conservation, Planning & Resource Program Manager, at (970) 619-4562.

 

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support by donating $1 per month to North Forty News. This simple gesture will help us hire more journalists.

Donate

Northern Colorado LiveMarket

Autumn Drink Specials at The Crooked Cup!

by North Forty / Scene Magazine - September 20, 2018

Fish - Thursday's Happy Hour Deals

by North Forty / Scene Magazine - September 20, 2018

Rebate Program Can Help You Pay Your Bills

by North Forty / Scene Magazine - September 19, 2018

View More

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*