Open Lands Advisory Board Meeting – September 27, 2018

Teddy Parker-Renga
LOVELAND, Colo. – The next Larimer County Open Lands Advisory Board meeting is Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the Loveland City Council Chambers, 500 E. 3rd St., Loveland.
The agenda includes the following action items, presentations and discussion topics:
- Financial Analysis Fee Study – Open Space and Parks fee increases in 2019 including fee establishment at Devil’s Backbone
- Board recommendation on staff recommended regulation changes effective 2019
- Open Space District updates and reports
All meetings are open to the public. For additional information, contact Meegan Flenniken, Open Lands Conservation, Planning & Resource Program Manager, at (970) 619-4562.
