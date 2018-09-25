Open Lands Advisory Board Meeting – September 27, 2018

Teddy Parker-Renga

LOVELAND, Colo. – The next Larimer County Open Lands Advisory Board meeting is Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the Loveland City Council Chambers, 500 E. 3rd St., Loveland.

The agenda includes the following action items, presentations and discussion topics:

Financial Analysis Fee Study – Open Space and Parks fee increases in 2019 including fee establishment at Devil’s Backbone

Board recommendation on staff recommended regulation changes effective 2019

Open Space District updates and reports

All meetings are open to the public. For additional information, contact Meegan Flenniken, Open Lands Conservation, Planning & Resource Program Manager, at (970) 619-4562.

