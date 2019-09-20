Open letter to CDOT: Op-ed

Dear CDOT,

I’m so thankful for the project that was just completed on HWY1, the road that we lovingly call our main street. But it is not enough, you didn’t do enough to protect our children. Still, I see close calls every single day as children cross in crosswalks. We need flashing lights, crosswalk buttons, ADA accessibility, and whatever else will help our kids stay safe. We need more. What other options could be available?

When I see the problem persist I cannot look the other way. Please help. Please provide a plan. When I stop and essentially invite a child to cross at a crosswalk, the oncoming traffic nearly hits them. My passion today comes from watching a child nearly get hit by 3 different cars when I stopped and gave him the false security that he was safe. This happened yesterday. But it also happens EVERY DAY. I would have had a first-row seat to watch his death had he not been able to dodge all the cars. There is no evil intent, it is the lack of awareness, that CDOT can fix. The area is too busy visually to notify a driver of a pedestrian with just low signs and crosswalk paint. Even with a careful eye, and low speeds I still manage to miss the waiting pedestrians at times. Obviously drivers are not abiding the law, but a way to enforce and encourage their behavior is what we need.

Wellington is small, but our children need to be protected. We live in a small town where kids safely roam the town on foot and bikes. It is our small-town culture that says kids are safe here. We are begging for support. We cannot watch a child die of such a preventable tragedy.

Wellington is growing at an extreme rate and this problem will only get worse from an already dangerous situation. Statistically, now our children make up the most significant part of our community. We are full of young families. More schools will soon be in the area. There is no better time to act.

Can you come and walk the street with me? Can you witness what I see?

Please do something. We have alerted CDOT so many times, through so many avenues. Our hands are tied, but we know who can solve the problem.

Please act. When it does happen, when a kid is killed, we will look to CDOT and say we told you, WE BEGGED YOU, and now look. Our small town will mourn the death of a child. We cannot let that happen.

Thanks,

Rebekka Kinney, a mother and a lover of Wellington