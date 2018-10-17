Options are available at Red Feather Lakes Community Library

Creed Kidd

Red Feather Lakes Community Library

Here at Red Feather Lakes Community Library in beautiful, downtown Red Feather Lakes Village, we offer many services ranging from printing, scanning and faxing through programming and materials borrowing: books, DVDs, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) kits for youngsters through GPS units, games and a telescope. Everything borrowable can be borrowed for 3 weeks.

Most library materials loaned tend to be books and DVDs; averaging respectively a ratio of 45% to 55%. That’s fine with us and your choice as a free adult law-abiding American citizen. We occasionally, but rarely now here comments about ‘serious’ or ‘worthwhile’ books compared to ‘frivolous’ movies though not so much now.

We think that a good movie (or documentary) can take you many the places a good book can; for example, ‘The Grapes of Wrath’ as a book and ‘The Grapes of Wrath’ as a movie. If you’ve enjoyed ‘Oliver Twist’ or ‘Nicholas Nickleby’ on the page you can reach for the same sentiments onscreen in ‘The Bicycle Thieves’ or ‘The Florida Project:’ suffer the little children.

Want a good ghost/supernatural story? We recommend ‘The Turn of the Screw’ in print and ‘Picnic at Hanging Rock’ or ‘The Vanishing’ on film. Science Fiction? Try Bradbury’s ‘Fahrenheit 451’ compared to that filmed study in abject paranoia, Don Siegel’s ‘Invasion of the Body Snatchers.’

Social commentary? Try Barbara Ehrenreich’s print ‘Nickeled and Dimed’ or Ken Roach’s movie, ‘I, Daniel Blake.’

Like Sheriff Longmire? We do too, equally as book or TV series.

Here at Red Feather Lakes Community Library, we’re in the business of providing choices: comedy, drama, light reading or watching, serious discussion and history, personal philosophy and the higher sentiments through the page, earbud or screen.

Everything’s not for everyone. And, while we offer choice, the library has space for about 15,000 titles that with online e-books and e-audio represents about 40,000 titles. That sounds like a lot until you consider that over 100,000 books are published every year. We’re not counting DVDs or Blu-Ray.

So, we offer distilled choices, based on our take of your interests and preferences, differences in point of view and age as well as recommendation.

We won’t have every title you’re interested in or would like to try. However, we’ll try to meet your interest by borrowing or buying the appropriate item in the preferred format.

Some things we prefer to borrow. Your interest in John Dewey or Admiral Dewey or Melville Dewey or Dewey Clyde or Thomas Dewey or Dewey the Cat may not be shared locally by a great many folk and we do prefer (but don’t insist) on a common denominator or common readership. Sometimes.

