Orange Skies Free Fall Center closed for the season

On November 8, Larimer County Judge Susan Blanco issued a preliminary injunction against Orange Skies Free Fall Center citing the business in violation of the Larimer County Land Use Code. The Center had been operating out of Yankee Field in northern Larimer County. The airstrip had designated in the past for agricultural use such as crop spraying. Some neighbors complained that use as a skydiving operation was in violation of the code.

A recorded message at Orange Skies indicates that they are closed for the season. Owner Mike Bohn has the option to appeal the court’s decision. A hearing date has been set for January 4, 2019.