Organizations team up to Rock The Vote!

Fort Collins, CO

With the upcoming elections, it’s more important than ever to show up — Register — and then — VOTE!

So, recently, local bandleader Dougie Anderson of The Bardots began polling his fellow musicians as to who would join him in performing at a free concert to encourage young adults to register to vote.

Anderson, North Forty News and The New SCENE Magazine teamed up to search for a venue and discovered The Downtown Artery was thinking along similar lines planning a free event for Election Day. Collaboratively, we created “Rock the Vote! / #I Voted!” along with other Election Day events going on nationwide.

With a stellar musical cast, this FREE concert of Northern Colorado musicians promises to be a great endnote to a most important day — Election Day, Tuesday, November 6.

Register to vote, vote on Election Day and then come celebrate your vote with us complements of our civic-minded musicians who are donating their time and talents along with our community sponsors.

The eclectic musical line-up includes:

Emma Marie is a 14-year old singer songwriter. She has performed recently at area festivals, including Bohemian Nights at NewWestFest, where she was the youngest to play on the adult stage.

The Catcalls described in The New SCENE Magazine as exuding “the vibe, the chemistry, and the raw energy of a fresh band” bringing life to the party with soulful vocals, powerful groove, and electric stage presence.

The Bardots, an original Rock and Roll band heavily influenced by true old school blues reminiscent of Rock N Roll greats — think Rolling Stones, Faces, Beatles, Bob Dylan, Wilco and more, 50% Rock 50% Roll!

Fat Stallion, pioneers of “Experience Rock,” with a sound that moves the heart and mind while establishing “Unity Over Uniformity.”

The Nightshades, a 6-piece hard rocking funk band with jazz and metal influences, many of whom have won local musical competitions.

Oscarella Stereo, a Rhythm, Rock and Americana band comprising Twangy Rock & Soul, and Country-Bluegrass-Americana — always fresh and innovative.

Save the Date: Election Day — Tuesday, November 6, Doors open: 5pm

The Downtown Artery

254 Linden Street at Riverside Avenue

Fort Collins, CO 80524

970-286-2887

North Forty News and The New SCENE Magazine are established publications on a mission to practice and provide “solution-driven journalism” throughout Northern Colorado through their print publications and online news products.

For more information about Rock the Vote! / #I Voted! go to: http://scenenoco.com/register or https://www.facebook.com/ events/820930404964674/

Program Sponsors:

The New SCENE Magazine

NORTH FORTY NEWS

The Downtown Artery

kcsu, 90.5FM

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

Media Contact:

Blaine Howerton

Owner and Publisher

North Forty News

The New SCENE Magazine

bhowerton@northfortynews.com

970-221-0213, Ext. 101

