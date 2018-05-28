Orthopedic Walk-In Clinic to Open in Longmont June 4

Rebecca Ellington, Public Relations and Event Specialist

Front Range Orthopedics & Spine, leading provider of orthopedic services and sports medicine for more than four decades, is pleased to announce the opening of their Longmont location’s newest innovation, the Orthopedic Walk-In Clinic. The Orthopedic Walk-in Clinic offers patients a new alternative to the emergency room for common orthopedic injuries, including, sprains, strains and fractures. Beginning June 4, the clinic’s hours are Monday through Friday 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

“Injuries don’t happen on schedule and we want our knowledgeable team of expert orthopedic specialists to be available for those after-hour needs,” said Timothy Pater, M.D. at Front Range Orthopedics and Spine. “The Orthopedic Walk-In Clinic will give patients easier, more convenient access to orthopedic care.”

Front Range Orthopedics and Spine is the largest and most diversified orthopedic group in Boulder, Broomfield and Weld Counties. For more information visit https://frontrangeorthopedics.com/