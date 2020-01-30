Otter Products Will Close Its Doors To Help Community

On February 19 Otter Products will close its doors to open their hearts. They are pausing all operations around the world for one day so all employees can go into their communities and create ripples of change by volunteering with organizations that inspire kids to change the world.

The annual event is called Closed2Open and they have opened up volunteer hours to the community in Fort Collins. Last year, North Forty News staff participated.

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

In 2019 hundreds of community members assembled RAFT classroom kits to support teachers and hands-on learning. Five additional businesses joined the cause, celebrating with their community at their locations.

The impact surrounding only a few hours of work last year per volunteer was significant. 133 community volunteers brought 41 businesses and organizations together to provide 364 volunteer hours. 6,620 students were impacted through 662 STEM Kits in a single day.

This year, the event will be held at the Agave Room (above the Rio). At the fun and engaging event, community members and Otter Products employees will spend time together assembling hands-on STEM learning kits. The kits will be provided to teachers in Northern Colorado at no charge.

Join North Forty News and Otter Products staff this year – and many others in our community – at this worthy event to help Northern Colorado kids and teachers.

To sign up:

Volunteer shift https://www.signupgenius.com/go/20f0b4fadab2da5fa7-closed2open2

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/events/1490365077794311/