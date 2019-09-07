Our awesome world through film

You get to see amazing places with jaw-dropping beauty.

The Larimer County Conservation Corps has selected nine films with stunning cinematography that take you to some of the most beautiful places on earth and stimulate a vision to keep our planet the special place it is.

The films will be shown at the Wild & Scenic Film Festival at 6 p.m., September 13, 2019, at the Lory Student Center, Colorado State University, Fort Collins.

Through conservation projects and environmental education, the LCCC train corps members to become environmental stewards while developing job skills by helping maintain our natural environment on many projects like trail building and maintenance, habitat restoration, fire mitigation, invasive species removal, and home efficiency. larimer.org/ewd/lccc

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival is an annual fund-raising effort by the LCCC and sponsors JAX Outdoor Gear, Odell Brewing, CSU Warner College of Natural Resources, and KUNC Radio/Colorado Sound Radio to keep these valuable programs strong.

Tickets for the film festival are available now and include admission, refreshments, and a chance to win great prizes. Visit larimer.org/ewd/wildandscenic. All proceeds from ticket sales help support the Larimer County Conservation Corps.