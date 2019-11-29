Outlets at Loveland Launches Holiday Share The Love Event and Promotion

By Nicole Yost | Fyn PR for Outlets at Loveland | Nicole@FynPR.com | 970-776-9980

Give back to children through Santa Cops Dec. 7-8 and enter to win clothing and more through Christmas

The Outlets at Loveland has launched its Share the Love campaign with two ways to give and receive this holiday season. The first is the Share the Love event Dec. 7-8 to benefit Santa Cops of Larimer County and the second is a Love It? Make It Yours promotion Thanksgiving through Christmas.

Head to the Outlets at Loveland, next to Workwear, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Dec. 7 and noon – 5 p.m. Dec. 8 to donate a new winter coat and pair of shoes for children ages zero to 16-years-old. The first 100 participants to donate both will receive a complimentary Loveland Ski Area ski pass and a $30 Outlets at Loveland gift card (a $100 value).

“Let’s work together to help the Santa Cops and those they serve! We look forward to welcoming our valued community members out to the Outlets for this donation event and encourage them to also check out all of the amazing deals and merchandise our stores have available for the holidays,” said Randy Berman, general manager for the Outlets at Loveland.

“At Santa Cops, our main objective is to promote a positive relationship between law enforcement and the community. We want families and individuals to know we are there for them and they can come to us when they are in need,” said Bill Gentry, Colorado president of Santa Cops. “We are thankful to the Outlets at Loveland for helping us share the love this season and encourage everyone to come out and donate with us Dec. 7-8. It is a win-win for you and for children in need.”

The Outlets is also giving back to local shoppers this season with its Love It? Make It Yours promotion. Every week from Thanksgiving to Christmas head to the Loveland Visitors Center to check out a new styled outfit from the Outlets at Loveland on a mannequin in the lobby. Enter for your chance to win that outfit or a $100 gift card to the Outlets at Loveland to spend it on whatever you choose.

“This is a great opportunity for shoppers to see some of the great merchandise there is at the Outlets and enter to win a gift for a loved one, or splurge on themselves for the holidays,” said Peggy Ziglin, director of tourism and new business at Craig Realty Group. “Loveland and Larimer County have continued to be so good to us. We are proud to partner with Santa cops and the Visitors Center to share the love and give back.”

Don’t miss the 12 Days of Christmas holiday light display at the Outlets as well. The lights are on the southeast side of the shopping center and visible from I-25. Bring the family for photo opportunities and more.

