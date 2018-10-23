Outpost Sunsport Presents Annual Warren Miller Film Nov. 2

Celebrating Outpost Sunsport’s 36th year of bringing Warren Miller to Fort Collins

Lauren Sawinska

Fort Collins, Colo. – Oct. 17, 2018 – Winter is just around the corner, and Outpost Sunsport is excited to bring northern Colorado Warren Miller Entertainment’s (WME) 69th installment ski and snowboard film, “Face of Winter,” presented by Volkswagen. The late, great Warren Miller built his legacy capturing the essence of winter magic, and today that legacy launches the start of the ski and snowboard season every year. In the 69th feature film, celebrate the man who became known as the face of winter throughout the industry, as well as the places and people he influenced along the way. The community is invited to view this film on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 at the Lincoln Center in Fort Collins. Showings will be at 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

This year, new and veteran athletes come together to pay tribute to the man who started it all, including Jonny Moseley, Marcus Caston, Seth Wescott, Forrest Jillson, Kaylin Richardson, Dash Longe, Anna Segal, Michael “Bird” Shaffer, and featured athletes of the U.S. Cross Country Ski Team, including gold medalist Jessie Diggins. Watch as they visit some of Miller’s favorite places from Engleberg to Chamonix, British Columbia to Alaska, Chile, Iceland, New Zealand and more.

“The tradition of kicking off the ski season with the Warren Miller film is one of our favorites,” said Randy Morgan, owner of Outpost Sunsport. “This year’s film is extra special as it reflects on the great impact that Warren Miller’s life had on the development of the ski industry, encouraging everyone to head to the mountains and get outdoors.”

All fans, young and old, are invited to come together and carry on the tradition of the official kickoff to winter. Film attendees will receive free or discounted tickets to resorts including Eldora, Purgatory, Sunlight Mountain Resort, Powderhorn, and Loveland Ski Area and receive $50 off the Mountain Collective Pass. Moviegoers will also be entered to win prizes from a collection of winter items including skis, helmets, goggles and more.

Tickets for “Face of Winter,” presented by Volkswagen, are on sale for $16 and can be purchased on The Lincoln Center’s website or in person at Outpost Sunsport, 931 E. Harmony Rd. #1 in Fort Collins.

Sponsors of the 2018 Warren Miller Tour include: Volkswagen, Mount Gay Rum, L.L. Bean, Helly Hansen, Marmot, Switzerland Tourism, Ski Portillo, K2, Black Crows, Marker Dalbello Völkl USA, Blizzard Tecnica, and SKI Magazine.

About Warren Miller Entertainment

Warren Miller Entertainment has been a pioneer in action sports cinematography since 1949. Face of Winter is the 69th installment of its feature film library. Warren Miller Entertainment is the leader in snow and adventure sports production, stock footage, event experiences, and four-season content solutions for sponsors, clients, and athletes, and is a division of Active Interest Media, based in Boulder, Colorado.

About Outpost Sunsport

Outpost Sunsport is Fort Collins’ favorite locally owned and operated retail shop that specializes in ski and snowboard equipment, rentals and accessories during the fall and winter and high-quality patio furniture during the spring and summer. At Outpost Sunsport we share your enthusiasm for the outdoors, no matter the season!

About Volkswagen of America, Inc.

Founded in 1955, Volkswagen of America, Inc., an operating unit of Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (VWoA), is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia. It is a subsidiary of Volkswagen AG, headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany. VWoA’s operations in the United States include research and development, parts and vehicle processing, parts distribution centers, sales, marketing and service offices, financial service centers, and its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The Volkswagen Group is one of the world’s largest producers of passenger cars and Europe’s largest automaker. VWoA sells the Atlas, Beetle, Beetle Convertible, e-Golf, Golf, Golf Alltrack, Golf GTI, Golf R, Golf SportWagen, Jetta, Passat, Tiguan, and Tiguan Limited vehicles through more than 650 independent U.S. dealers. Visit Volkswagen of America online at www.vw.com or media.vw.com to learn more.

About Active Interest Media

One of the world’s largest enthusiast media companies, Active Interest Media publishes leading consumer magazines such as Yoga Journal, Backpacker, SKI, Vegetarian Times, Sail, American Cowboy, Old House Journal, and more. The company’s five divisions—the Equine Network, Home Group, Healthy Living Group, Marine Group, and Outdoor Group—reach more than 39 million people in 85 countries. AIM also operates thriving B2B platforms, online universities, and retail events. Core competencies include lead generation, marketing services (through its in-house agency, Catapult Creative Labs), and video production. Its businesses include Warren Miller Entertainment, the most successful adventure-film company in history; IDEAFit, the world’s leading organization of fitness and wellness professionals; and AIM Studios, a seven-person unit dedicated to digital video. Active Interest Media’s customers are smart, engaged, and loyal, and they look to our brands for trustworthy information and services that will inspire and enable them to enjoy their passions.

