PAAC Summer Fieldwork- Lone Mesa State Park Volunteer Application

Lone Mesa State Park Archaeological Fieldwork Opportunity

History Colorado and Colorado Parks and Wildlife will host archaeological fieldwork in Lone Mesa State Park, outside of Dolores, Colorado, July 8-12 and July 15-19.

Volunteers will work alongside professional archaeologists to record and test archaeological sites within the park. Volunteers will learn survey and testing methods, artifact identification, and experience multiple perspectives of the landscape. No experience is necessary, but we would like to know if you have any archaeological experience at application.

Space is limited and will be provided on a first come, first serve basis. There is no cost for the program and camping/housing areas are being arranged, but you will be responsible for your own gear and food.

Approval for all volunteers will be subject to a Colorado Bureau of Investigations background check.

Visit the website to apply.

