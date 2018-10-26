Pathways’ 40th Anniversary Celebration Raises $100,000 for Pediatric Hospice Services

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (Oct. 24, 2018) – Pathways, a northern Colorado nonprofit that provides expert and compassionate hospice care, palliative care and grief and loss support, raised more than $100,000 at its 40th Anniversary Celebration on Oct. 20, net proceeds of which will go toward the expansion of its pediatric programs and services.

“Death at any age brings sorrow to loved ones left behind, but many would agree that there is nothing more devastating than the death of a child,” said Nate Lamkin, president of Pathways. “The generous support of attendees will pay for extensive pediatric training for Pathways’ clinical staff, outreach to Children’s Hospital and area pediatric practices, pediatric medical equipment and supplies, child-friendly furnishings that can be placed in a room at our Care Center for when we admit a child for inpatient care, expanded grief and loss offerings, and more.”

The event gathered 300 community members to support this important cause. In addition to raising funds for pediatric hospice care, the event also honored five individuals who have contributed to the past 40 years of Pathways in a monumental way: Mary Dellenbach, Carole Egger, Christy & Tom French and Earl Sethre.

Pathways would like to thank its generous event sponsors: Originator Sponsor: Allnutt Funeral Service and Resthaven Funeral Home; Trail Blazer Sponsor: Wilbur’s Total Beverage; Visionary Sponsors: Bank of Colorado, Dellenbach Motors, Erion Foundation, InnovAge, Jorgensen Laboratories, Netsmart, Schrader Oil, UCHealth; Explorer Sponsors: Ed Carroll Motor Company, Vision Financial Group; Pathfinder Sponsors: First National Bank, Goes Funeral Care, High Country Beverage, Neenan Archistructure. Good Night Sponsor: Nothing Bundt Cakes.

The expansion of pediatric hospice services aligns well with the completion of its Children’s Healing Garden, a garden with the purpose of providing a space where grieving and ill children can experience therapeutic learning opportunities through nature. The Garden will host its grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 27, from 1-4 p.m. at Pathways.

Learn more about Pathways and its mission at pathways-care.org.

