PATHWAYS ANNOUNCES PLANS FOR NEW INPATIENT CARE CENTER AND LAUNCH OF CAPITAL CAMPAIGN 

Pathways, northern Colorado’s leading provider of hospice, palliative care, and grief and loss counseling services, is launching a capital campaign to raise $8 million to build a 12-bed inpatient care center adjacent to their Fort Collins campus, 305 Carpenter Road.

At a kick-off celebration on January 16, 2020, Pathways shared their vision for a home-like inpatient hospice care center, as well as the need for the new facility to meet anticipated growth. “Pathways has provided inpatient hospice care since 2001 at the McKee Medical Center in Loveland. This partnership has been invaluable however, in the near future, this space will no longer meet the growing needs of our community. The time to build a stand-alone, inpatient hospice care center is now if we are going to meet the needs of our patients and families going forward,” explained Nate Lamkin, President of Pathways. The Colorado State Demographer predicts local population will more than double by 2050. Over the next 20 years, in Larimer County alone, the population of those 65 and older will grow by 140 percent. Pathways has already felt the impact of this growth with consistent increases in patients by 10 to 15 percent annually.

The Pathways Inpatient Care Center will be designed to care for hospice patients with the most acute end-of-life needs. Each of the 12 rooms will be designed to accommodate groups of visitors as well as family members who wish to stay overnight with a patient. There will be access to outdoor garden spaces where patients will be able to enjoy the outdoors from the comfort of their bed. Also included will be a chapel, a large, shared communal kitchen, areas for quiet reflection and gardens and walkways throughout the site blending indoor and outdoor spaces.

Marsha Sesskin, Director of Development for Pathways, will be leading the capital campaign to fund the costs of the inpatient care center facility. “This is a long-term investment in the community to ensure the growing need for this level of care is sustainably met for generations to come,” stated Sesskin. “We want everyone in the community to participate in this historic effort, and we welcome gifts of all sizes.” Many opportunities for investment in this project are available including various levels of naming rights and recognition. To view the opportunities, please visit pathways-care.org/capitalcampaign.

Thousands of families have trusted Pathways to care for and support them through serious illness and loss by means of a wide array of programs and services. Pathways holds many notable certificates and recognition that allow them to provide unparalleled service to northern Colorado including: Department of Veterans Affairs We Honor Veterans Level IV status, Leader in Dementia Care through Alzheimer’s Association as well as a membership in the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization. Additionally, in 2019 and 2020, staff has amped up the care they provide for pediatric patients, truly serving all the entire community with vital services for end-of-life and grief and loss care.

For more information about the Pathways Inpatient Care Center and Capital Campaign please visit www.pathways-care.org/CapitalCampaign. Interested donors may contact Marsha Sesskin at (970) 663-3500 or marsha.sesskin@pathways-care.org.

About Pathways:

Established in 1978, Pathways is a nonprofit agency providing exceptional hospice care in the last months of life, complete palliative care for those with long-term serious illness, and community-wide grief support for residents of Larimer and Weld counties in northern Colorado. For more information, visit www.pathways-care.org.