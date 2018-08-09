Pathways Medical Director Earns Hospice Certification

Nate Lamkin

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (July 31, 2018) – Pathways, a northern Colorado nonprofit that provides expert and compassionate hospice care, palliative care and grief and loss support, is pleased to announce that its medical director, Dr. Michael Towbin, recently passed his Hospice Medical Director Certification Board exam.

“In obtaining this HMDC certification, Dr. Towbin has demonstrated mastery of the core competencies and skills required of physicians entrusted with the care of patients at this most sacred, vulnerable, and precious stage of life,” said Nate Lamkin, president of Pathways. “We are not surprised in the least that he has attained this notable achievement, and we are all tremendously proud of him.”

Successful completion of this rigorous certification exam demonstrates Dr. Towbin’s commitment to upholding the standards of practice for hospice physicians; understanding the administrative, regulatory, legal, and ethical responsibilities of the hospice physician; and improving the quality and consistency of physician practice at Pathways and in Hospice & Palliative Medicine writ large. Learn more about Pathways and the community it serves at pathways-care.org.