Pathways Receives $108,000 Gift of Gold Coins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (Dec. 13, 2018) – Pathways, a Northern Colorado nonprofit that provides expert and compassionate hospice care, palliative care and grief and loss support, received a unique gift of gold coins from the Barbara A. Michel Estate. With the help of the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado, Pathways sold the coins for a gift amount of $108,445 to be put in the Pathways Endowment Fund.

“Pathways is profoundly grateful to the estate of Barbara Michel for this extraordinarily generous and unique gift,” said Nate Lamkin, president of Pathways. “It will help us fully live our mission by enabling us to provide programs and services well beyond what insurance reimburses us for.”

Michel was a patient of Pathways before she died earlier this year and bequeathed the coins to Pathways in gratitude of the care she received. There were 88 one-ounce gold coins total – American Gold Eagles and Canadian Maple Leafs – all of which were minted within the last 20 years and in pristine condition.

Upon receiving the unique gift, Pathways collaborated with The Community Foundation of Northern Colorado, a philanthropic organization that manages and administers local charitable funds, to sell the coins. After vetting several coin dealers, the Foundation selected one located in Northern Colorado to purchase the gift. The transaction resulted in $108,445 to be put in the Pathways Endowment Fund.

“It is especially gratifying to put our expertise to work converting complex assets into cash,” said Ella Fahrlander, Vice President Community Engagement, Community Foundation of Northern Colorado. “Pathways’s thoughtful service allows it to effectively realize its donor’s wishes.”

About Pathways:

Established in 1978, Pathways is a nonprofit agency providing exceptional hospice care in the last months of life, complete palliative care for those with long-term serious illness and communitywide grief support for residents of Larimer and Weld counties in northern Colorado. For more information, visit www.pathways-care.org.

About the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado:

Established in 1975, the Community Foundation is a nonprofit, public foundation working to benefit of nonprofit causes and organizations in Northern Colorado. It manages more than 500 charitable funds and over $110 million in assets, and it serves a unique leadership role by bringing people and resources together around important local issues. More than 50 local nonprofit organizations house their long-term funds with the Community Foundation, and several hundred individuals and businesses have established donor advised funds. www.nocofoundation.org