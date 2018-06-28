Pathways Welcomes New Volunteer Services Coordinator for Weld County

Nate Lamkin, Pathways

GREELEY, Colo. (June 26, 2018) – Pathways, a northern Colorado nonprofit that provides expert and compassionate hospice care, palliative care and grief and loss support, is pleased to welcome Elise Carver as the new Volunteer Services Coordinator for Weld County. Carver will manage all volunteer trainings and activities for Pathways’ Greeley office to enhance the level of care provided and build stronger connections among the Weld County community.

“Elise brings more than 20 years of managerial, training and customer service experience to the position, all of which will be a tremendous asset as she fosters volunteer engagement in Weld County,” said Nate Lamkin, president of Pathways. “We are incredibly fortunate to add her to our growing Greeley staff.”

Carver has spent the majority of her career in the airline industry, developing a broad skillset that will serve her well as she recruits, trains and supports volunteers for Pathways. As a University of Northern Colorado graduate with her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science and minor in Spanish, she has ample knowledge of the Weld County region. In her spare time, Elise has been an active volunteer for multiple nonprofit organizations, including Volunteers of America, Food Bank of the Rockies, Colorado Community Church and Philo.

Carver’s choice to join Pathways was rooted in her personal ties to the industry. Her mother was a hospice nurse for several years, and her close friend works in the bereavement counseling sector.

These connections have led her to always have a special place in her heart for hospice.