Pawnee National Grassland Office Changing Hours

Reghan Cloudman

Ault, Colo. – The Pawnee National Grassland visitor information office located in Ault, Colo., will be temporarily changing its operating schedule, closing to walk-in visitors on Mondays and Tuesdays beginning Dec. 10, 2018. The office remains open to walk-in visitors Wednesday through Friday.

This temporarily change is due to a decrease in permanent employees from recent retirements and vacancies and will allow the remaining employees to be more available for work that takes them to the field to manage the important grassland resources. Those needing to meet with staff on Mondays and Tuesdays can schedule appointments.

To provide customer service on Mondays and Tuesdays, phone calls will be transferred to the Forest Service office in Fort Collins. Information about the Pawnee National Grassland can also be found online at www.fs.usda.gov/arp.

Staff will be looking for a sustainable, long-term solution for the Pawnee National Grassland office over the next few months.