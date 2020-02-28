Peak Kia North Driving Second Chances Campaign Donates $4,700 to Larimer Humane Society 

Peak Kia North in Windsor, Colo. has donated $100 to the Larimer Humane Society for every vehicle sold during the month of December, resulting in a $4,700 contribution to benefit the “Give HOPE” initiative, a Larimer Humane Society effort to provide second chances to thousands of homeless, lost, abandoned and ill animals in need across Northern Colorado.

“On behalf of our entire team at Peak Kia North, we can’t express enough how grateful we are to be able to give back to our community and an organization near and dear to the hearts of our staff and our customers,” said Jeffrey Taylor, Owner of Peak Kia North. “We’re thrilled to know our contribution made possible by the Driving Second Chances campaign will help to give many area animals a new lease on life.”

Peak Kia North invited those seeking a new or used vehicle to take advantage of the “Driving Second Chances” promotion for potential buyers to help make a positive impact with their purchase. All vehicles sold during December 2019 qualified for a $100 donation to be provided to Larimer Humane Society.

“Larimer Humane Society is thrilled to have partnered with Peak Kia’s Driving Second Chances campaign as part of our Give HOPE initiative,” says Tylor Starr, Marketing and Community Outreach Program Manager for Larimer Humane Society. “Car buyers can feel proud knowing that their purchase from Peak Kia is helping provide more than 6,500 animals a second chance at a warm bed, a full belly, and a safe home-between- homes. Because of community members and business partners like Peak Kia, we will be able to continue giving animals love, care, and most importantly, hope.”

For more information about the Larimer Humane Society ‘Give HOPE’ campaign, visit www.larimerhumane.org/help- the-animals.

About Larimer Humane Society

Larimer Humane Society is an independent, non-profit animal welfare organization whose mission is to further the compassionate, safe, and responsible relationship between animals and people. As the largest animal shelter in northern Colorado, Larimer Humane Society is proud to accept all animals in need regardless of age, breed, medical status or temperament.

About Peak Kia North

Peak Kia North is a certified Kia dealer located in Windsor, Colorado, servicing Fort Collins, Windsor, Greeley, Loveland, Wellington and Severance communities across Northern Colorado. Specializing in new and pre-owned auto sales, Peak Kia North is devoted to helping and serving customers to the best of ability by offering the highest quality sales and service for peak performance needs. For more information about Peak Kia North, visit www.peakkianorth.com or www.peakkianorth.com/inventory to browse inventory.