Pedaling the Poudre Bike Tours

May 22, 2018
Bike tours of the Poudre River on May 24 and 25
Start your Memorial Day weekend off right by joining Water Education Colorado, the Poudre Heritage Alliance and the Coalition for the Poudre River Watershed for a FREE urban waters bike tour along the Poudre River. These tours will take place next week on May 24 from 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm and May 25 from 9:00 am – 1:00 pm.

We’ll be exploring the Cache la Poudre River by bicycle along with citizen leaders, scientists, city planners and water managers! The roughly 9-mile route will begin at the Watson Lake parking area, northwest of Fort Collins. We’ll then head east, following the Poudre River Trail for about 8 miles before backtracking to end at a local brewery. To register for the May 24 tour, click here. To register for the May 25 tour,click here.

