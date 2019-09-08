Pedaling the Poudre™ Urban Water Cycle Tour

By Water Education Colorado
When: September 20 (1-4pm) and September 21 (9am-12pm)
Colorado’s waterways play an important role in our communities. They provide ecosystem benefits, habitat areas for fish and wildlife, and water for recreation, agriculture, industry and personal use. Join the Poudre Heritage Alliance, Water Education Colorado, the Coalition for the Poudre River Watershed, City of Fort Collins Utilities, and Bike Fort Collins on September 20 or September 21 to learn about the various uses and benefits of the Cache la Poudre River. Explore this waterway by bicycle along with citizen leaders, volunteers, scientists, planners, and water managers. Topics will be presented by experts in their field, covering everything from the history and heritage of the region; to agricultural and industrial impacts; to modern day recreational and environmental concerns; as well as nonpoint source pollution and other water quality issues.
This roughly 9-mile route will begin at the Watson Lake parking area in Bellvue, northwest of Fort Collins’ city center. We’ll then travel east along the Poudre River Trail, stopping at several points of interest along the way. We’ll continue along the trail until just past Lincoln Ave. and then we’ll double back to one of the local breweries. *Note: The bike tour route is not round trip. Please make any necessary arrangements to get back to your vehicle after the tour. Shuttles/carpooling is an option–just let us know what your needs are.
All participants must bring their own bikes and be able to bike approximately 9 miles one-way. Additionally, all participants must wear a helmet to ride. If you do not have a bike to use, please check out Fort Collins’ bike share program.
Register today – the tours are FREE, but space is limited. Here is the speaker line up for September 20 and 21: (Presenters are subject to change)
September 20 speakers:
- Jeff Stahla, Public Information Coordinator, Northern Water Conservancy District
- Greg Over, Education Specialist, City of Fort Collins Utilities
- Zac Wiebe, Planning and Natural Resources Specialist, Larimer County Natural Resources,
- Jennifer Kovecses and Hally Strevey, Coalition for the Poudre River Watershed
- Jordan Williams, Assistant Program Manager, Poudre Heritage Alliance
- Amanda Jensen, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment
- Jennifer Shanahan, Watershed Planner, City of Fort Collins Natural Areas
September 21 speakers:
- Nic Koontz and Kevin Jablonksi, Poudre Valley Community Farms
- Greg Over, Education Specialist, City of Fort Collins Utilities
- Boris Kondratieff, Professor of Entomology and Director of C. P. Gillette Museum of Arthropod Diversity, Colorado State University
- Jennifer Kovecses and Hally Strevey, Coalition for the Poudre River Watershed
- Jordan Williams, Assistant Program Manager, Poudre Heritage Alliance
- Jennifer Shanahan, Watershed Planner, City of Fort Collins Natural Areas
We look forward to riding with you soon! And thank you for supporting the Poudre Heritage Alliance and the Cache la Poudre River National Heritage Area! For more information about PHA’s Pedaling the Poudre program, click here.
