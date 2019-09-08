Pedaling the Poudre™ Urban Water Cycle Tour

By Water Education Colorado

When: September 20 (1-4pm) and September 21 (9am-12pm)

Colorado’s waterways play an important role in our communities. They provide ecosystem benefits, habitat areas for fish and wildlife, and water for recreation, agriculture, industry and personal use. Join the Poudre Heritage Alliance, Water Education Colorado, the Coalition for the Poudre River Watershed, City of Fort Collins Utilities, and Bike Fort Collins on September 20 or September 21 to learn about the various uses and benefits of the Cache la Poudre River. Explore this waterway by bicycle along with citizen leaders, volunteers, scientists, planners, and water managers. Topics will be presented by experts in their field, covering everything from the history and heritage of the region; to agricultural and industrial impacts; to modern day recreational and environmental concerns; as well as nonpoint source pollution and other water quality issues.

This roughly 9-mile route will begin at the Watson Lake parking area in Bellvue, northwest of Fort Collins’ city center. We’ll then travel east along the Poudre River Trail, stopping at several points of interest along the way. We’ll continue along the trail until just past Lincoln Ave. and then we’ll double back to one of the local breweries. *Note: The bike tour route is not round trip. Please make any necessary arrangements to get back to your vehicle after the tour. Shuttles/carpooling is an option–just let us know what your needs are.

All participants must bring their own bikes and be able to bike approximately 9 miles one-way. Additionally, all participants must wear a helmet to ride. If you do not have a bike to use, please check out Fort Collins’ bike share program.

Register today – the tours are FREE, but space is limited. Here is the speaker line up for September 20 and 21: (Presenters are subject to change)