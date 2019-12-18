Pet food pantry gifted an unexpected 1,700 lbs. of cat food

Animal Friends Alliance to receive kibble donation from Diamond Pet Foods and Poudre Pet & Feed Supply

A local pet food pantry is receiving a much-needed holiday gift this year – nearly 1,700 lbs. of dry cat food. Diamond Pet Foods and Poudre Pet & Feed Supply are donating more than 330 bags of food to Animal Friends Alliance’s Kibble Supply.

The pallet loads of Taste of the Wild cat food are being delivered on Wednesday [Dec. 18] to Animal Friends Alliance, the newly rebranded organization formed by the merger of Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic and Animal House Rescue & Grooming. Valued at over $4,400, the donated kibble will help to feed the cats of struggling pet owners and cat colony caretakers in the community.

“We’re so grateful for this unexpected gift,” said Sarah Swanty, executive director of Animal Friends Alliance. “This support for our Community Pet Resource Program ultimately prevents unnecessary pet homelessness by helping people keep and care for their animals.”

The Kibble Supply Pet Food Pantry was started in 2010 and provides free pet food to economically disadvantaged clients, many of whom are senior citizens. More than 300,000 lbs. of dog and cat food have been distributed through the program since its inception. Counting the donation from Diamond Pet Foods and Poudre Pet & Feed Supply, the amount of kibble the program has been able to provide the community this year will total over 47,000 lbs.

Struggling pet owners or cat colony caretakers who need pet food assistance can learn more about the Kibble Supply Pet Food Pantry at FCCRSNC.org. Certain program qualifications and guidelines apply. Food is distributed on specific dates each month from Animal Friends Alliance’s Mulberry Campus at 2321 E. Mulberry St. in Fort Collins. For more information, contact the community pet resource manager at petresources@savinganimalstoday.org or (970) 233-5133